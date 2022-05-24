Billie Eilish felt "very depressed" during the early years of her career.

The 20-year-old star struggled to enjoy her early success in the music business - but Billie is now in a much better frame of mind.

The singer - who was just 17 when she released her debut album - shared: "I really, really love it, and it’s really nice to be able to say that now, because I really didn’t love it for a couple of years.

"The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had."

Billie has made a series of behind-the-scenes changes over recent years and her entire outlook has been transformed.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker told the 'Telekom Electronic Beats' podcast: "I was kind of in this zone of like, I don’t want to be here. Stupid little kid and I’ve made changes.

"Then we got a kind of less brutal touring schedule and we got more people and we didn’t have to do it all ourselves any more. And it just became really really enjoyable."

Meanwhile, Billie recently revealed she's "made friends" with having Tourette's syndrome.

The award-winning star was diagnosed with the neurological condition - which causes involuntary movements, twitches and sounds - when she was just 11 years old and although she doesn't "like" it, she's grown to view her affliction as a "part of" her.

Billie said: "It’s not like I like it, but I feel like it’s part of me. I have made friends with it. And so now, I’m pretty confident in it.

"When I’m moving around, I’m not ticcing at all. When I’m riding my horse, I’m not ticcing. When I’m moving and thinking and focusing, when I’m singing [I’m not ticcing]."