Millie Mackintosh feels more confident that ever in her parenting skills.

The 32-year-old star - who has Sienna, two, and six-month-old Aurelia with Hugo Taylor - has confessed to being much more confident in her own parenting abilities over recent months.

Reflecting on her changing attitude, Millie shared: "I'm going with the flow more now that I've got the confidence - and it's very different I think going from no kids to one because you know your whole life changes so much.

"And once you're already a parent, you're used to the house being a mess. You're used to not being able to make spontaneous plans. You've already waved goodbye to weekends on the sofa, electronics, watching Netflix."

However, Millie still struggles with the stresses of motherhood.

The TV star admits she finds it hard to "slow down" and think clearly amid the constant pressures of parenthood.

Millie - who married Hugo in 2018 - told MailOnline: "Being a mum, there's always so much to think about. Even if the girls sleep through the night, I wake up at 4am working through my mental checklist for the day.

"I find it hard to get my brain to just slow down."

Despite this, Millie is determined to "absorb" the experiences of being a mum.

And ultimately, she's convinced that her own job will get progressively easier as her children get older.

Millie - who was married to rap star Professor Green between 2013 and 2016 - said: "I think it will only get easier as they get older, but it's also so magical this time while they're so little. It's really special. So I try, even when it's tough, to try and not ever wish any of it away."