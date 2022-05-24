Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 33-year-old actress hosted the event in 2020, when it was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she's now poised to return to present the awards show at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on June 5.

Looking forward to her return, Vanessa said: "I’m back! Trust me: You don’t want to miss this."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and ‘Euphoria’ lead this year's nominees, with the Tom Holland-led film receiving seven nods in total, including Best Movie and Best Hero.

'Euphoria' - the HBO teen drama that stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney - dominates the TV nominees, receiving six nods in all.

Elsewhere, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has earned four nominations, including Best Unscripted Series.

Other contenders for the accolade include 'The D’Amelio Show', 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion', and 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'.

Meanwhile, Vanessa previously revealed that she relished hosting the awards ceremony.

The Hollywood star explained that she was keen to "uplift people" during the pandemic.

Speaking prior to the awards show in 2020, Vanessa said: "A lot more COVID testing, but it’s really great to be able to come here and celebrate and to be able to uplift people during these times."

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as Gabriella Montez in the 'High School Musical' film series - relished the challenge of hosting the show.

And Vanessa described doing the job amid the health crisis as a "nice mix-up".

Vanessa - who recently co-hosted the Met Gala in New York City - said at the time: "I love hosting, so to be able to do it during 2020 is a nice mix-up."