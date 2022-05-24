Jason Momoa is reportedly doing "OK" after getting an MRI scan.

The 42-year-old actor sparked concern among his fans and fellow stars as he shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram during a recent hospital visit.

However, a source has now told PEOPLE magazine that Jason is doing "OK" and had the scan done as "a precaution".

The 'Aquaman' star posted the snap on Sunday (22.05.22) and revealed he was feeling "thankful".

He captioned the picture: "You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. Aloha J. Thankful for my ohana and friends."

The post resulted in some worried replies from fans and famous friends, as his 'Justice League' castmate Gal Gadot replied: "Oh no!"

'Candy' actor Pablo Schreiber added: "Oh no! You alright dude?"

The hospital visit comes a few weeks after Jason had a hernia operation on March 27, just one day before attending the Academy Awards.

Speaking on the red carpet before the show, he said: "I had surgery yesterday. I had a hernia surgery yesterday.”

When asked why he needed the operation, he quipped: “Throwing bodies around. I’m getting old, bro. It ain’t that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, the star is reportedly dating actress Eiza Gonzalez five months after splitting from wife Lisa Bonet, but the pair's relationship isn't "serious" at the moment.

An insider recently said: "They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on 'Fast X'. He's quite busy and he's in a good place."

Another source added: "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

The news comes after Jason - who was pictured at the premiere of Eiza's movie 'Ambulance' last month - dismissed rumours he was dating Kate Beckinsale after he gave her his jacket to wear at the Vanity Fair Academy Awards afterparty.

He said: "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2.'

"Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Asked if they are dating, he insisted: "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."