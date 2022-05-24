SiriusXM has bought Conan O’Brien’s podcast company for $150 million.

The 59-year-old former late night host has had his company Team Coco purchased by SiriusXM Holdings, a move that will see his podcast ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ - and many more - owned by the satellite radio giant.

The purchase - which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal - also includes a five-year talent deal between Conan and SiriusXM that will see the former ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’ host and his team develop a new Team Coco comedy channel for SiriusXM subscribers.

In a statement, Conan said: “When I started in television, my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio. This new deal with SiriusXM builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.”

The agreement with the podcast production company - which also makes ‘Inside Conan’, ‘Why Won’t You Date Me’ hosted by comic Nicole Byer and ‘Parks and Recollection, which all be available on other podcast platforms’ - also gives subscribers access to archives of TBS’ ‘Conan’, live events, videos from the podcast and merchandise from the Team Coco offerings.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and CEO said: “We are thrilled that Conan remains committed to producing his incredibly successful podcast and will now expand his role into executive producing an exclusive Team Coco radio channel for SiriusXM. Conan has built an amazing brand and organization at Team Coco with a proven track record of finding and launching compelling and addictive podcasts. We look forward to continuing to grow the Team Coco brand.”