Liam Gallagher has vowed to keep drinking until he's 80.

The ex-Oasis hellraiser, due to turn 50 in September, said he refuses to "punish" himself into being a "super-skinny dude" as he prefers lager to doing yoga and eating tofu.

He declares in a new Sky documentary out today (24.05.22) titled 'Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield': "I am not into yoga and I don't eat tofu. I drink lager and I like to have a good time. I don't punish myself into being some super-skinny dude.

"I am what I am. I am not a 50-year-old going round preaching. I will be like this when I am f***ing 80, hopefully.

"I dress the same as I did when I was 20.

"There are some aches and pains, but in my head I am on it."

It comes after Liam last month admitted he needs a double hip replacement due to his arthritis - but would rather "be in pain" and use a wheelchair than undergo surgery.

The revealing 60-minute Sky film will also feature Liam with his sons Gene, 20, and Lennon, 22.

They travel to the famous Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales, that was used to record 1995 Oasis album '(What's The Story?) Morning Glory' with brother Noel, 54.

Liam says about the drink-fuelled recording sessions: "We smashed the f***ing gaff up so I am glad they let us back.

"I spent more time in the f****** pub than here."

Liam added in the documentary, on at 9pm on Sky Max, Sky Arts and Now TV, he plans to go sober ahead of his sell-out concerts in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, on June 3 and 4.

Oasis split for good in 2009 after selling 70 million records and landing eight number one albums.

But Liam said the band also split up after a huge fight at Rockfield, during which Noel hit him with a cricket bat after he brought back a bunch of hangers-on from a local pub and broke one of his brother's guitars.

Dad-of-four Liam, who is due to marry fiancée Debbie Gwyther, 39, said: "We were there about six months. We split up, then we got back together. There was a bit of fighting, there was a cricket bat, there was an air pistol, with Noel there was lots of drinking."