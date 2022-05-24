Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz fed guests £3 burgers from her billionaire dad's fast food chain at their £3 million wedding.

The couple presented party goers at their reception with the options of cheeseburgers, fries and chicken nuggets from a Wendy's food truck – which Brooklyn boasted was his "perfect" idea.

David Beckham's eldest son, 23, told the new issue of British Vogue magazine: "It was my idea – a perfect final touch."

Actress Nicola, 27, added about the after-party food: "We didn't eat at all until we got to the Wendy's truck, and then I had three burgers."

Nicola's billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz, 79, is the Wendy's chain's chairman and a major investor.

In their first interview since tying the knot at Nicola's sprawling £76 million family estate on April 9, they also revealed it was inspired by David Bowie's wedding ceremony.

The pair, clad in matching custom Dior suits on the big night in Palm Beach, Florida, were also treated to Brooklyn's dad David, 47, begging his son for forgiveness for dressing him in a miniature cowboy hat at his nuptials with Victoria, 48, in 1999.

Halibut, filet mignon and a vegan osso buco were served as the main meal at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, with the head table full of dates as they are the actress' favourite fruit.

The pair munched food alongside celebrity guest friends including actress Eva Longoria, 47, and tennis champion sisters Venus Williams, 41, and Serena, 40.

They also shared wedding photos of themselves on the beach with Vogue.

Despite comparisons between their extravagant wedding and the one thrown by Brooklyn's parents, Nicola insisted the inspiration was the late Bowie's marriage to model Iman, 66.

She said about the Beckhams' do: "Their wedding was incredible, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's."

Nicola, who has starred in 'Bates Motel', described her Valentino Haute Couture wedding gown as "a story".

She added her mother, Claudia, requested the seamstresses sew in an evil eye to protect her.

Her mum also asked the makers used baby-blue thread to embroider: "Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom."

The wedding also saw Brooklyn inviting his mother on stage for a dance, joined by David and the couple's daughter, Harper, 10, with his brothers Romeo, 19, and 17-year-old Cruz also partying with the family.