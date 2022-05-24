A sequel to 'Law Abiding Citizen' is in the works.

Gerard Butler will be involved as a producer after starring in the original 2009 movie while producer Lucas Foster and screenwriter Kurt Wimmer are both returning.

The original movie starred Butler and Jamie Foxx and was directed by F. Gary Gray and followed assistant direct attorney Nick Rice (Foxx) and his pursuit of Clyde Sheldon (Butler) – a frustrated father who implements an elaborate and twisted plan to bring down the entire judicial system in Philadelphia when a plea bargain sets free the man who killed his wife and daughter.

Rivulet Films' Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are producing with Foster and Wimmer. Tristan Tuckfield and Jillian Apfelbaum are executive producing for Village Roadshow Pictures.

Foster said: "I am delighted to partner with Rob, Mike and Village Roadshow Pictures, together with my frequent creative partner Kurt Wimmer, to revisit these great characters and this compelling topic which seems even more relevant today than when we made this original film. We're going to blow your mind... again."

Paris and Witherill added: "The demand for smart, star-driven action thrillers in the marketplace is palpable, and this is one of those rare unexploited franchise opportunities that was too good to pass up."

Gerard is known for his action-packed projects and previously revealed that he was a "control freak" when he got the chance to produce 'Greenland'.

The 52-year-old star said: "I'm a control freak!

"As an actor, when you're coming up, you beg for roles, and you're lucky to get one and then you suddenly find yourself in a position where movies are being made, because you're involved.

"So if that's the case, you say, 'I want to produce it, I want to have some control, I want to help shape this film.' Not the studio movies, like 'Gods of Egypt' or 'Geostorm'. But all the other ones, in the independent world.

"I get a chance to develop, be involved with the script, choose the director. It's more responsibility, but you're more involved in the process. And I love that."