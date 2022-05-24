Tom Cruise's real-life flying technique was branded "terrifying" by James Corden.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor, 59, was also called an "absolute b******" by 'The Late Late Show' host, 43, for flying him upside down in a fighter jet, after Tom convinced the presenter to join him in two planes from Hollywood's Burbank Airport.

James - who shares three children with wife Julia Carey, 43 - said about getting into the first craft, built in 1944: "Even this is terrifying."

Tom, who has held a pilot's licence since 1994, warned him before he took off he would have to "go inverted" and "plop" or "dump" him out of the plane if its only engine caught fire.

Speaking in the sketch for his talk show - to promote the release of 'Top Gun: Maverick' - actor James said: "Are you joking? I don't want to be plopped out."

He also told Tom: "But you're not a pilot, you're an actor ... you also played a lawyer in 'A Few Good Men', but I wouldn't want you to represent me in court."

Corden moaned there was no WiFi as they took off after taking a lesson about how to open his parachute.

He said when they landed after the 5am flight: "The fact that this is your idea of a fun day out just tells me how different we are as human beings."

Tom went on to reveal plans to his 'Gavin and Stacey' star pilot in a fighter plane for the afternoon as part of "'Top Gun' Training".

He told the host he would be his "Goose", before Corden referenced the death of Cruise's wingman character from the original 'Top Gun' film by replying: "When you say I am your Goose, it makes me feel excited and then I realise that Goose dies at the end of the film."

After a night of camping in the desert and a game of 'Top Gun'-style volleyball, Tom took James up in the fighter jet.

The actor took the plane within feet of trees and flew between crevices in cliff faces.

When he went "inverted" Corden exclaimed: "You absolute b******."

Before take off, the host had told 'Cocktail' actor Cruise: "If you kill me tomorrow, I'll haunt you."

Cruise replied: "If I kill you tomorrow, I'll be dead too."

The pair previously sky dived to promote the actor's 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise.