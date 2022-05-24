Abba are planning to use their concert holograms for "exciting new things" in future.

The Swedish group are flying into London to visit the digital show featuring their 'Abba-tars' on May 27 at their purpose-built arena in Stratford, east London.

They were quoted in the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “If you are an Abba fan, who loyally has stuck with us for many years, our hope is that you will see the Abba-tars as agents in the new story, which may lead to exciting new things in the future."

The comment has prompted speculation the holograms of bandmates Agnetha Fältskog, 72, Björn Ulvaeus, 77, Benny Andersson, 75, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 76, could appear in everything from pop-up musical projections to advertisements.

Even though the upcoming holographic show is "performed" by their avatars on stage, all four members of Abba are expected to attend the premiere.

Abba fanatics including Sir Elton John, 75, and Kylie Minogue, 53, are also expected at ‘The Voyage’ show.

A blooper-free rehearsal was hailed a success by critics when it launched on Friday (20.05.22).

The 90-minute show saw pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new numbers such as ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

Abba played their last concert just over 41 years ago.

Instead of a live show, it was a short set for Swedish TV that featured their hit 'Super Trooper' about the endless grind of being on tour.

It featured the lines: "All I do is eat and sleep and sing / Wishing every show was the last show / Facing 20,000 of your friends, how can anyone be so lonely?"

The tour endurance wasn’t the only sadness endured by the group.

Abba, who reunited in 2016, originally consisted of couples Agnetha and Björn, and Benny and Anni-Frid.

But the band went their separate ways in 1982, just years after both duos separated.

Agnetha and Björn split officially in 1980, while Benny and Anni-Frid announced their divorce in 1981.

After a week of their divorce, Björn had a new partner and Agnetha was in counselling.

In 2013, she opened up about her emotions singing in Abba's 'The Winner Takes It All', which was written during her and Björn’s split.

She said: “Björn wrote it about us after the breakdown of our marriage.

“The fact he wrote it exactly when we divorced is touching really.

“I didn’t mind. It was fantastic to do that song because I could put in such feeling.

“I didn’t mind sharing it with the public. It didn’t feel wrong. There is so much in that song.

“It was a mixture of what I felt and what Björn felt but also what Benny and Frida went through.”