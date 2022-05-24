Josh O’Connor says Dev Hynes “dresses perfectly”.

The former ‘The Crown’ star gushed about the style of the singer-songwriter - who now performs under the name Blood Orange after known as Lightspeed Champion - and 36-year-old music producer who has collaborated with acts such as Caroline Polachek, Tinashe, Solange Knowles and many others.

After being asked “who is your favourite fashion icon”, the 32-year-old told Interview magazine: “I like Dev Hynes, he dresses perfectly in my eyes.”

Josh called working with legendary fashion photographer Juergen Teller - who has shot Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen, Cindy Crawford and countless others - on his new Loewe campaign “fantastic”.

He said: “He was fantastic. I’m a great fan of his photographs and was so thrilled to finally work with him. I was on location for work at the time, so we had to shoot remotely, but his direction was clear and concise and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Josh called working with Juergen “very simple” due to his “clear vision”.

He said: For a film shoot I spend months preparing—working on the script, the character, etc. A Loewe shoot just requires a chat with Jonathan and the creative team, but I mostly put my trust in their hands. A shoot with someone like Juergen is very simple, he has a clear vision and I just follow his lead.”

The ‘Emma’ star says his “favourite” bag from the brand - which is creatively led by designer Jonathan Anderson - is one he uses when jetting across the planet.

Josh said: “I have my favorite Loewe bag that I use for travel, it’s currently empty except for an inhaler and some ribbon I found in New York for present-wrapping.”