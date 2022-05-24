Nicola Peltz Beckham was “excited” to bring her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to the Dior Men’s 2023 show.

The ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ star - who married the xx-year-old eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham at a star-studded ceremony in April - called it a “nice change” to take him to see the guest edited collection by ERL by Eli Russell as they usually spectate women’s wares.

At their second outing as a married couple - the first being the Met Gala at the beginning of the month -the 27-year-old actress told BAZAAR.com: "We have been married just over a month, and this is our second event together as husband and wife. I'm pretty consistently dragging [Brooklyn] to women's shows, so I'm excited to be going to a men's show with him for a change."

Nicola expressed her excitement to see the iconic brand’s creative director Kim Jones’ interpretation of “the classic Dior look” with the beachy “vibe” at Venice Beach’s Windward Avenue.

She said: "When we heard was showing in Venice, we were really excited to see how he blended the classic Dior look with the casual, laid-back vibe that permeates Venice," she continues. "I have been a big fan of Eli's photography, and knowing he was collaborating made me even more excited to see the collection."

The ‘Holidate’ star called the 48-year-old fashion designer “a good friend” as she revealed the style impact he had on their wedding weekend in Miami Beach.

Nicola said "Kim is a good friend and designed custom suits for us the night before our wedding. We love to find ways to match with our fashion, so having similar suits that night was really fun for us," she shares. "We just went through all the photos from the weekend, and the suits really stood out. They're some of my favorite images from the weekend … so it's really special for [us] to go to this show."