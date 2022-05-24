Theo James says there are 'so many' outfits he regrets wearing

Theo James says there are “so many” outfits he regrets wearing.

‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’ star spilled about looking “like a f****** magician” on an early-career talk show appearance because he picked his own outfit despite being colour blind.

The 37-year-old actor told InStyle magazine: “So many. One of my first appearances on a, kind of, chat show thing, I didn't know anything, and they said, "Oh, we're going to give you a stylist." And I thought, "What does that mean?" I thought I'd just, you know, bring some s*** suit or whatever. They brought a suit, and I'm colorblind. And she gave me this suit and it kind of looked gray and I thought, "Oh, that's a gray suit. It's pretty good." Put the suit on. And then, my friends sent me a picture of me on this show and it's like sparkly silver, and I look like a f****** magician, basically.”

Theo - who has a 9-month-old child with his wife, actress Ruth Kearney - admitted to being a fan of both Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey, along with “90s hip-hop”.

After being asked if he had a “amp up” song, he said: I don't have an amp-up song. But I love '90s hip-hop, as everyone does. That's my kind of amping-up music. And then, I was talking about this the other day, do you ever have songs that are stuck in your head, kind of, your internal jukebox? I think I've had Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle" stuck in my head for about 20 years.

Theo added: I always used to like that song "Hero’ And then a hero comes along / With the strength to carry on …’"

The ‘Divergent’ star also admitted to pretending “to not watch ‘Selling Sunset’,” - the Netflix reality series about the most glamorous side of Los Angeles real estate starring Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause - after being questioned about his current streaming habits.

Theo said: “Kind of conventional ones. Succession. Love that. Obsessed with that. Then I pretend to not watch Selling Sunset.”

