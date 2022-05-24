Kanye West claims he is redesigning McDonald’s food packaging.

The rapper, 44, made the declaration in his return to Instagram this week following his ban from the platform for posting a racist rant that included the word 'K***'.

West, who has rebranded himself Ye, posted a photograph of a new McDonald’s design with the message: "Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald's packaging. Next week it's the fries."

McDonald's has yet to comment on the collaboration on their Twitter or Instagram accounts.

The packaging has been hailed as clean and minimalist, echoing his Yeezy clothing line range.

West has previously shared his admiration for McDonald's in the poem McDonald's Man – which featured the lines: "I always knew them French fries was evil man / Smelling all good and s*** / I don’t trust no food that smells that good man."

The rapper and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, were also featured in a McDonald's Instagram post detailing their favourite meals back in 2020.

West – who shares sons Saint, six and Psalm, three, as well as daughters North, eight, and Chicago, four, with Kardashian – said he loved to order a milkshake, side of fries, Chicken McNuggets, and Tangy BBQ.

Kardashian went for Chicken McNuggets, shake, French Fries, hamburger, and apple pie.

West was suspended temporarily from Instagram after he used it to attack Kardashian and her boyfriend of six months Pete Davidson, 28, as well as TV host Trevor Noah.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns the forum, said his posts violated their policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

West, who has now legally changed his name to Ye, posted he was "really concerned" Davidson would get Kardashian "hooked on drugs" and demanded the comedian "apologise to your family for being in your family".

He also took aim at talk show host Trevor Noah, 38, who weighed in on the pair's feud on an episode of 'The Daily Show'.

Noah warned the online fighting could get violent and was "terrifying to watch".

West hit back in March before he was banned from Instagram for 24 hours by posting images of Noah, and a post that included the racist term "k***".

Noah responded West’s online antics were heartbreaking.