Maisie Williams loved wearing latex and leather for her role as Jordan in 'Pistol'.

The 25-year-old actress plays the late Pamela Rooke – who became an icon of the British punk rock scene under the name of Jordan – in the new Disney+ series about the rise of the Sex Pistols and relished exploring her alter ego's remarkable fashion sense.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about what she loved about the real-life role at the global premiere of 'Pistol' in London on Monday (23.05.22), Maisie said: "I would say the outfits that I got to wear. Jordan was like a walking piece of art, the way that she would conduct herself and the way she would use her body as a canvass.

"(She's) just unlike anyone else and unlike anybody who I have had the opportunity to play.

"I got to wear some of the most incredible things. Latex, leather, plastic PVC, safety pins, leotards, fishnet tights. It was just a dream."

Maisie attended the premiere in Leicester Square with co-stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater and Christian Lees – who play band members Steve Jones, Johnny Rotten, Sid Vicious, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock respectively.

The 'Game of Thrones' star's alter ego Jordan – who sadly died aged 66 in April - who was well known for her work with Vivienne Westwood at the SEX boutique in London and for her attendance at many of the early Sex Pistols gigs.

'Pistol' director Danny Boyle was on the pink carpet with the show's creator Craig Pearce while real Pistols Jones and Cook attended the premiere.

The first two episodes were screened at the event, ahead of the release of all six episodes on Disney+ on Tuesday 31st May.