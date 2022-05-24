Vick Hope is engaged to Calvin Harris.

The 32-year-old radio DJ is set to the knot after the 'We Found Love' hitmaker Calvin, 38, popped the question at his home in sunny Spain following just five months of dating.

An insider told the Sun newspaper: "Calvin proposed to Vick under his favourite tree on his farm Terra Masia in Ibiza.

"Vick said yes immediately, she is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier.

According to the secret source, Vick has been sporting the blinder “for weeks” without much fanfare and they intend to get married on the party island.

They said: "She has been wearing her ring for weeks now but no one really noticed.

"Of course her Radio 1 colleagues spotted it immediately and it's been an open secret there. Everyone is so happy for her.

"Vick has been telling people they are going to be getting married in Ibiza. It's a really special place for them both now and where they want to spend their lives together.

"Vick's mum is helping her to plan the wedding and they're already putting together mood boards and plans.

"It was a shock for some people because it happened so quickly but it is obvious how happy they make each other."

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant - who has taken her man to meet her family in her hometown of Newcastle - is believed to be “the one” for the record producer, who ended things with supermodel Aarika Wolf this year and has also been romantically connected to pop stars Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

Another insider said: "Calvin was flying Vick out to Ibiza on his private jet.

"It was all very romantic and he really laid out the red carpet.

"Calvin has found the one in Vick."

Vick - who was previously in a relationship with actor Tom Rosenthal for four years - has shared before about her desire for someone is has “their own light” and not someone to complete her.