Christian Lees thinks John Lydon will enjoy 'Pistol' if he watches the show.

The 26-year-old actor plays Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock in Danny Boyle's hotly-anticipated miniseries about the rise of the punk rockers – although the show has been controversial as lead singer Lydon – who is also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten – hit out at the show and took his former bandmates to court over the use of the group's music in the programme.

Despite the disputes, Christian thinks that John would actually enjoy the show and Anson Boon's portrayal of him.

Asked if John would enjoy the show, Lees exclusively BANG Showbiz at the 'Pistol' global premiere in London's Leicester Square on Monday (23.05.22): "If he watches it, I really think he will. I know it's kind of his style to not like things but I think Anson does such a good job of portraying him.

"There's such a human element to John, I think John can be misperceived but I think our show really gets him right. He's a sweetheart, at heart."

Christian explained how he felt a responsibility to showcase how important Glen was to the Sex Pistols in the show – which is based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir 'Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol'.

He said: "I felt like I had a responsibility to show the younger generation what Glen did for the Pistols. I think there's no Sex Pistols without Glen Matlock. My favourite part was just doing him justice."

Christian revealed that he got to meet up with Glen during the making of the show and tap into his knowledge of what it is like to be a member of the Sex Pistols.

He recalled: "I had a couple of coffees with him, he's a lovely guy and we spoke for a long time and I got some very cool stories."

The first two episodes of 'Pistol' were were screened at the event, ahead of the release of all six episodes on Disney+ on Tuesday 31st May.