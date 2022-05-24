Jeff Fowler has "absolutely nothing" planned for the 'Shadow the Hedgehog' movie.

The 43-year-old filmmaker made his theatrical directorial debut with the live-action adaptation of video game 'Sonic the Hedgehog' back in 2020 before fronting the 2022 sequel but revealed that he nothing is on the cards yet for the third movie in the series, which will focus on the original hero's nemesis.

He said: "Absolutely nothing [is planned]. I'm afraid that's as far as we've gotten, is that scene. We were just focused, obviously, on getting movie two done, and looking great. And then, fingers crossed, the rest will come together."

However, Jeff did go on to explain that the appeal of the movie series - which was released almost 30 years after Sega first launched their flagship 'Sonic the Hedgehog' series back in 1991 lies in the fact that the title character is such a "likeable" guy.

Jeff told ScreenRant: "He's just such a likeable little guy. He's so optimistic and fun and energetic, but he's also very loyal to his friends. He believes in family. He's got a huge heart. I mean, there's so many likable traits that are only magnified by what Ben [Schwartz] brings to the character and his performance. There's so much positivity. He's just brimming with joy, and I feel like that makes for such a great character."

Meanwhile, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'- which stars Jim Carrey as evil Dr. Robotnik and features the voice of Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog - was launched in cinemas back in April 2022 and will receive a digital release on May 24th, followed by a DVD release in August.