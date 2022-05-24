Robbie Williams has risked restarting his property feud with Jimmy Page.

The former 'Take That' star - who lives next door to Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy - is trying to gain planning permission to finalise vehicle access to the building site for his basement pool and spa and work is expected to take 46 weeks, which is likely to infuriate his neighbour.

The pair have been at blows for years and Jimmy is said to be fearful that vibrations from the new extension at Robbie's Grade II Listed home will cause damage to his own mansion.

A letter sent out by Barton Engineers to Williams’ neighbours in exclusive Holland Park, London, read: “We would like to reach out to you and residents within the area.

“To make you aware and receive comments on the proposed Traffic Management Plan for works to be undertaken to the property from Spring 2022.

“We would like all residents to contact us with comments on the above document.”

The largest proposed vehicle to use the loading area for Williams’ extension is 2.55m, which includes an 11-metre lorry.

For 11 weeks there could be as many as 12 vehicles a day, with 80 per cent of these HGVs.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker - who has children Theodora , nine, Charlton, seven, Colette and two-year-old Beau with wife Ayda Field, 43, - is also set to employ two full-time Traffic Marshals to ensure safety at the site.

Back in 2018, Jimmy told the council that he would “fight against a new threat” to the Grade I listed mansion where he has lived since 1972.

Williams got his extension application approved in 2019 after a five year battle, but Page won a victory when it was ruled builders could only use hand-held tools to excavate the basement – leading to a huge increase in the price of building work for the ‘Angels’ singer.

Jimmy recently completed an application to trim one of his trees in cursive rather than the council-required block capitals.