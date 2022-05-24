Billie Eilish has said that living with Tourette's syndrome is "very exhausting."

The 20 -year-old pop star suffers from the condition which causes individuals to make sudden twitches or repeat certain sounds and claimed that while her tics are un-noticeable to most people, they will occur if she is filmed long enough.

She said: "If you film me for long enough, you're going to see lots of tics. These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me but for me, they're very exhausting."

The 'Happier than Ever' hitmaker went on to explain that while she "loves" talking about her condition, it can be very "confusing" when others laugh at her for it.

Speaking to David Letterman on 'My Next Guest', she added: "The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny…and I’m always left incredibly offended by that. It’s very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it."

Billie - who appeared in the joint interview on the Netflix show alongside record producer brother FINNEAS - also claimed that "so many people" suffer from Tourette's without being open about it, including some of her fellow stars.

She said: "What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know. A couple artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve actually always had Tourette’s,’ and I’m not gonna out them because they don’t wanna talk about it, but that was actually really interesting to me."

Billie's episode off 'My Next Guest' is available to stream on Netflix now.