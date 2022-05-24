Kaley Cuoco's father went to every taping of her 279 'The Big Bang Theory' episodes.

The 36-year-old star got emotional as she spoke about her dad, Gary Cuoco, not missing any of her episodes, admitting he would give her a thumbs up sign when each one wrapped, which the audience started doing as well.

Kaley - who played Penny in the CBS sitcom, which ran from 2007 to 2019 - said: "He had a director's chair with his name on it. He never sat in it. He always stood.

"And every night for curtain and bows and for intros, he would be at the top and he would give me a thumbs up.

'The whole audience ended up doing it. It was like a weekly thing. It was just very special for all of us.

"My dad still misses our live tapings at 'Big Bang'. I couldn't do a show without him at that point it had been years. I kept thinking you can't miss one now you are part of the show."

Kaley admitted her dad used to help her hone her acting skills when she was younger.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she added: "He was the one when I was little who had these video tapes of me.

"He would ask me, 'Make a smiley face, make a sad face, be angry,' and trying to see what I had.

"I was such a ham and I still have all those tapes."

Last year, Kaley admitted some of 'The Big Bang Theory' guest stars struggled on set.

She said: "Obviously, that’s my whole life. Especially with 'The Big Bang Theory', we’d have these guest stars come on, and some of them were wonderful dramatic actors or whatever, and they would feel so lost for a while.

"It really is so musical. Because I grew up with it, and I did it for so long, it’s so natural for me. It’s very different if you haven’t done it."