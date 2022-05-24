‘Uncharted’ has become the fourth video game movie to hit $400 million worldwide.

The action flick - which is based on the franchise of the same name and stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg - hit $147.6 million among US-based audiences and $253.1 from international audiences - which executives have labelled “a great victory” - according to Deadline.

According to Slashfilm, Tom Rothman, the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO said in a company memo: "Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company. This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of COVID, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic."

Along with great news for Sony, the movie’s revenue represents a positive for the movie’s director Ruben Fleischer who has spoken about his desire to take the ‘Uncharted 4’ “unparalleled” car chase sequence to the big screen, which could be easier than one might think as the film doesn’t follow any specific narrative in any of the 10 games.

The 47-year-old movie maker said in February: "I think the greatest car chase ever filmed in any film or anything was in Uncharted 4. I've done plenty of car chases in my career, but that car chase is unparalleled.”

The co-director of the game, Neil Druckmann agreed, calling it the “best set we’ve ever made”.