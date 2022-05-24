Steven Tyler has entered rehab after relapsing on pain pills.

The 74-year-old singer turned to the pills after undergoing foot surgery and he's now entered a treatment programme, meaning Aerosmith have been forced to cancel their first set of Las Vegas residency dates in June and July.

The band said in a statement: "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment programme to concentrate on his health and recovery.

"We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

Steven has battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, and he previously confessed that his life spiralled out of control amid his health struggles.

The 'Walk This Way' hitmaker - who has kids Liv, 44, Mia, 43, Chelsea, 33, and Taj, 31 - explained: "I have an addictive personality so I found certain drugs I loved and didn’t stop to the point of hurting my children, hurting my life, hurting my family, hurting my band.

"There was a point where I didn’t have a band and I didn’t care."

Steven also likened his drug addiction to Lewis Carroll's 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The music star - who is the lead singer of the chart-topping rock band - said: "I went down the worst path. I went down the rabbit hole. I went chasing Alice."