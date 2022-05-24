Doja Cat wants to "disappear for a little bit".

The 26-year-old rap star has enjoyed huge success over recent years - but Doja is now planning to slow down and take a step back from her burgeoning career.

Doja - who released her debut album, 'Amala', in 2018 - explained: "I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again. I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*** out for a second.

"I want to disappear for a little bit and just do things like wear slides and go to the farmers market. I don’t give a s*** about vegetables, but how fun!"

Doja - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - is also looking forward to getting a dog and spending more time at home.

She told the June/July issue of Elle magazine: "I want a dog, too. It’s f***** up that I don’t have a dog. It’s not fair. I want to take care of a dog. I want to raise it and run around in the grass and touch it."

Meanwhile, Doja previously confessed to becoming more restrained on social media since finding fame.

The rap star loved using social media before she released her debut album, but she's now much more cautious.

She explained: "I would just be yelling at and roasting people, and they would be like, 'Damn, why are you so mad?' But then some people would think it was funny and go along with it. That was me back then, and I love going in on people, but I stopped because with a big platform, you don’t want to hurt anybody.

"You have power and you’re looked at a certain way, and if you go in on people and s***, it doesn’t help you or them, and they can tear you down more than you can tear them down."