Mandy Moore loves being part of Hilary Duff's "cool mom club".

The 38-year-old actress - who has Gus, 15 months, with Taylor Goldsmith - thinks the blonde beauty is a "super-mom" and Mandy relishes being part of her star-studded friendship group.

She told InStyle magazine: "Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom. She and Matt [Koma, her husband] have become really close friends with my husband and I. But they have a kid who's six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club.

"Somehow, I got invited into it and it's the best. I've made so many wonderful friends.

"We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it's incredible. It's so much fun. I'm very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on.

"We're all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together."

Despite this, Hilary previously admitted to struggling with mom guilt.

The 'Wake Up' hitmaker - who has Mae, 14 months, and Banks, three, with her husband, as well as Luca, ten, with ex-husband Mike Comrie - wrote an essay about her parenting struggles and the stresses that she experiences on a daily basis.

She shared: "Most of my parenting stress comes from the pressure I put on myself. Guilt makes me feel like a bad mom. If I'm shooting and I don't see my kids for two days because of that, or if I'm having early call times and working late, or I miss bedtime - it’s crazy how that guilt can stay with you all day and keep you up through the nights."