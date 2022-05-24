Rob Kardashian didn't attend his sister's wedding because he "doesn't like a spectacle".

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot in Portofino, Italy - but Rob opted not to attend the star-studded ceremony in the picturesque location as he's become "extremely private" in recent years.

A source said: "Rob didn't feel comfortable attending Kourtney's wedding because he doesn't like a spectacle.

"It's just not his thing, and he's become an extremely private person."

Despite this, Kourtney wasn't upset with Rob, as she understood the reasons behind his decision.

The insider told E! News: "Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn't expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way."

Rob, 35, is also excited to celebrate with Kourtney when she returns to the US.

The source added: "[Rob] was missed, but there in spirit."

Scott Disick - Kourtney's ex-partner - previously admitted that Rob never wanted to become famous.

The 38-year-old TV star hailed Rob as "one of the greatest guys", but explained that he struggled to cope with fame.

Scott - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Kourtney - said in 2016: "Things are difficult sometimes, especially when you become in the spotlight very quickly overnight. Your whole life changes very quickly. He was just getting out of college, and then he became famous quickly, and I think it was a lot for him to handle.

"I don’t think that was the path he wanted to be on, and he just got caught in the middle of it. He’s one of the greatest guys I know. He’s got a good heart, and he’s just an amazing guy all round."