Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray are set to tie the knot in Jamaica.

The 30-year-old pop singer and the soccer star have been engaged since 2020, and they are now poised to secretly marry on the Caribbean island.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot.

"They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home."

The loved-up couple's friends and family have already been flown out to the island, including Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

However, the ceremony will be markedly different from other "celebrity weddings".

The insider shared: "The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.

"Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows."

Leigh-Anne previously admitted that Andre's soccer career has made it tough for them to plan their wedding.

The chart-topping singer - who joined Little Mix in 2011, after she individually auditioned on 'The X Factor' - always planned to tie the knot in 2022, but her ambition has been complicated by this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The pop star shared: "It’s not COVID getting in the way - it’s the World Cup.

"I don’t know when that’s all kicking off, and I don’t know when Andre’s time off is going to be. I want it in 2022, so we’ll see."

The 'Wings' hitmaker also joked that Andre's career can be a "nuisance".

Speaking about her wedding plans, Leigh-Anne quipped: "I don’t blooming know, honestly. I hate football sometimes. Nuisance."