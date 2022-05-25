Khloe Kardashian doesn't "feel lonely" as a single mother.

The 37-year-old reality star - who has four-year-old daughter true with her ex Tristan Thompson - insisted she isn't looking for romance as she focuses on her child and career.

Appearing on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, she told host Amanda Hirsch: "I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date.

"I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy."

Khloe revealed she and her daughter's dad "get along really well" and make sure to communicate "because of True".

She added: "She has a routine, she FaceTimes [Thompson] every night. It's just very cordial. There's just not drama.

"Like to me, the facts are facts... I know the facts and that's enough for me."

Earlier this year, Tristan publicly confirmed he had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, as he apologised to the Good American co-founder for the "heartache" and "humiliation" he had caused.

Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"

Tristan welcomed a son named Theo with Maralee in December.

Meanwhile, Tristan was reported to have kissed "multiple women" in April 2018, shortly before Khloe gave birth, but she has no regrets about allowing him into the delivery room.

She previously explained: "I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth, and I was able to still have him in the delivery room.

"And so yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."