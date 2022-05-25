Caitlyn Jenner is "really into" Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.

The former Olympian - who was previously married to the Skims' founder's mom, Kris Jenner - thinks her stepdaughter's ex-husband, Kanye West, was "very difficult to live with" so she's happy the 41-year-old beauty has found love with someone much less complicated.

She said: "Actually, I'm really into Pete right now, with Kim.

"We got a comedian in the family. Yay! We need a comedian in the family. We don't need more rappers, we need comedians in the family.

"But Pete is -- they came over the other day, 'cause I told Kim, 'C'mon, I haven't even met him yet,' so she brought him over and we spent a couple hours here at the house together and very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she's been with.

"Especially, Kanye. Very complicated guy."

But the 'I Am Cait' star noted she had always got along well with Kanye and he was very supportive of her transition.

She added on 'The Pivot' podcast: "I really liked Kanye. I got along with him so well. Two of us did great together, and through even when I transitioned, he was so on my side, lovin' it, but he was very difficult to live with."

Caitlyn thinks Pete is "180 degrees the other direction" from the 44-year-old rapper.

She explained: "I mean, first of all, he treats her so well. And, when they were over here, Kim is so happy. And Kim deserves to be happy.

"She's been through a hell of a lot in her life. A hell of a lot. And she deserves happiness. And that made me happy. I said, 'Ok, good. I like Pete.' I can crack some jokes with them."

When it comes to her children, Caitlyn just wants them to choose partners who will treat them well.

She said: "The only thing I want, is, I want any of these guys to treat them well, number one.

"I don't want any bulls***. You treat 'em well and make them happy."