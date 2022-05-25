Google Maps' Street View is introducing historical imagery to iOS and Android apps.

The search engine giant has announced two upgrades to celebrate the service's 15th anniversary, and the first sees a longrunning feature - which was first launched for desktop in 2014 - finally being made available to mobile users.

In a blog post, Google said: "When you’re viewing Street View imagery of a place, tap anywhere on the photo to see information about the location.

"Then tap "See more dates" to see the historical imagery we’ve published of that place, dating back to when Street View launched in 2007.

"Browse each of the images to see a digital time capsule that shows how a place has changed — like how the Vessel in New York City’s Hudson Yards grew from the ground up."

For some locations, this means users can look at imagery going all the way back to Street View's launch in 2007.

The second anniversary announcement is confirmation of a new, more portable camera used to capture 360-degree imagery.

As it stands, Google uses dedicated cars and bulky camera-equipped backpacks to take snapshots of the world.

However, the new camera harnesses the functionality in a small device "roughly the size of a house cat".

Google added: "In addition to our Street View car and trekker, we’re piloting a new camera that will fully roll out next year to help us collect high-quality images in more places.

"This new camera takes all the power, resolution and processing capabilities that we’ve built into an entire Street View car, and shrinks it down into an ultra-transportable camera system that’s roughly the size of a house cat.

"But unlike house cats, it’s ready to be taken to remote islands, up to the tops of mountains or on a stroll through your local town square."