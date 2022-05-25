TikTok is launching Live Subscription this week.

The Twitch-style payment system - which will be available in beta on Thursday (26.05.22) - will let viewers pay to support specific live streamers, and gain access to perks including exclusive chats, creator-specific emotes and badges.

In an announcement, TikTok said: "Live Subscription is an extension of our efforts to build diversified creator monetization opportunities that suit a range of creator needs.

"Live Subscription gives creators the opportunity to increase their earnings while continuing to grow their community and also provides engaged communities an opportunity to thank their favorite creators on a regular basis."

Meanwhile, the company has addressed concerns users may have about the service, and confirmed all content on the Live platform still has to follow the Community Guidelines.

The team continued: "The safety of our community is our priority, and as with all content on TikTok, content on Live must abide by our Community Guidelines.

"To access the Live Subscription feature, creators must be 18 years of age and have a minimum of 1,000 followers.

"Users must be over 18 to purchase a subscription and to send or receive Coins and Gifts.

"All users must follow our Community Guidelines and not solicit gifts or offer incentives for gifting."