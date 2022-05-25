Instagram is introducing a new font as part of its "visual refresh".

The Meta-owned social media platform has unveiled new brand identity materials for both users and influencers, which also includes a fresh layout and design system and a new logo featuring moving gradient colours.

In a blog post, the platform said: "Instagram Sans is inspired by the design elements our community sees every day — our logo and wordmark.

"From billboards to websites, our new typeface highlights our distinct identity.

"Across surfaces, from our marketing campaigns to our websites, Instagram Sans helps us showcase a distinct identity."

Instagram described the typeface as a way for its global userbase to "express themselves on Instagram in places like Stories and Reels".

The site's "vibrant gradient" has been reimagined "using an innovative 3D modeling process to make it feel illuminated and alive".

The team explained: "Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings.

"We’re excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient."

Meanwhile, the layout changes have been made to focus on content and "celebrate the creativity" on Instagram.

The team added: "Our new design system puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

"The new marketing layouts for Instagram showcase full-screen imagery, reference the in-app experience and celebrate the creativity we see from our community every day."