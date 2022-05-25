Prince William thinks offering men a "free pint" would encourage them to go for health checks.

The Duke of Cambridge offered the semi-serious suggestion when he heard how males sometimes dismiss changes in their body until it is too late for the problem to be treated as he toured the Man Van - a mobile clinic providing free check-ups for men - at London's Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday (24.05.22).

William asked what the symptoms of prostate cancer were after admitting he didn't know.

When told changes in toilet habits was one, he said: "It's tricky when it's so subtle."

He then told advanced nurse practitioner Fionnuala McCarthy: "I have an idea that could go down very badly but it might be quite good - you could offer a free pint.

"I think guys having a pint while you're having your blood test that would be a great way of doing it."

Fionnuala's colleague, Dr. Masood Moghul, suggested they could look at funding for a coffee machine.

William replied: "You're going to have to think a bit imaginatively to get guys in here. It's a kind of thing they'll do if there's a fun thing that goes with it, not too serious."

The van is visiting workplaces and community hubs such as churches and medical centres, with a particular focus on black men who have roughly double the risk of developing prostate cancer, and those of working age.

The van offers checks including blood pressure tests and a blood test to check prostate-specific antigen levels.

During his visit to the hospital - of which he is patron - William also watched a cutting-edge procedure that is used to treat cancer patients.

A post on his official Instagram account read: "The Royal Marsden's life saving treatment and research is improving cancer outcomes for people across the country. With the use of robotic-guided procedures, they’re delivering faster, more accurate and therefore more effective treatment."