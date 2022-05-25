Cosmetics giant MAC has launched a new make-up collection in collaboration with hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

The show - starring Millie Bobby Brown - is set to return for a fourth season at the end of the month and to celebrate, experts at MAC have created a new line inspired by the show with a distinctly 1980s theme.

The limited-edition MAC x Stranger Things range includes two eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, brushes and blusher with all the products carrying names taken from the show.

The brand's Lip Glass glosses come in shades including Eerie El, Excellent Erica, Rockin' Robin, Skull Rock and Wild Wheeler.

The blushes include a red called He Likes it Cold and a soft pink shade called Friends Don't Lie.

The Void Eye Palette features matte and sparkly colours with names including Mind Flayer, Demogorgon and Code Red.

The the other palette is called Hawkins Class of 1986 and is made up of lighter colours with names like Hawkins High and Starcourt Mall.

MAC Senior Artist Fatima Thomas said: "Coming of age in a small town in the ’80s, I completely relate to the vibe and characters of Stranger Things. This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of the era: spirited, adventurous and fun."

MAC's global senior artist Dominic Sinner adde the collection is for anyone who is ready to "hit the mall with a fresh take on ’80s style".

The collection is available now. 'Stranger Things' series four debuts on Netflix Season 4 on May 27 with the first half of the series being released.

Fans will have to wait until July for the second part of the season to be released.