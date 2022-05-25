Laurence Fishburne and Clifton Collins Jr. are to star in 'Frank and Louis'.

The pair have joined the cast of the prison drama that is being directed by Petra Volpe for Participant, Zodiac Pictures and Tyler Perry's Peachtree and Vine Productions.

The movie tells the story of a man serving a life sentence who takes a job caring for ageing and infirm prisoners suffering from memory loss diseases.

What begins as a selfish bid for parole turns into an emotional and transformative relationship that offers a glimmer of redemption in an unforgiving environment.

Volpe is directing from a script she penned with Esther Bernstorff.

The filmmaker said in a statement: "I feel a deep gratitude towards the incarcerated men I met while researching this project, and I can't wait to bring this touching and timely story to audiences.

"Hopefully this film will contribute to an important conversation about ageing, mental health and the prison system."

David Linde, CEO of Participant, added: "It is amazing to see this project grow. Tyler Perry joining this incredible team, combining with Petra, Clifton and Laurence, brings such a uniquely creative dynamic to a powerful story that showcases how shared compassion makes for a unifying, exhilarating experience."

In another statement, Perry said: "I have long been a fan of Participant, and the company's commitment to storytelling that inspires social change.

"As an advocate for prison reform, the story of 'Frank and Louis' and its powerful themes resonated with me, and I'm excited to be part of the creative team bringing this story to life."

Fishburne is known for playing Morpheus in 'The Matrix' franchise while Collins Jr. has appeared in movies such as 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Pacific Rim'.