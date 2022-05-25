Kate Hudson has revealed switching to clean beauty products dramatically improved her skin.

The Hollywood actress has partnered with Juice Beauty to create her own chemical-free collection and she's opened up about her decision to embrace products featuring more natural ingredients.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Kate explained: "I ... began detoxing my beauty shelf ...

"When I began my clean beauty journey, I started by looking at the ingredients. I’m not an extremist. So I started with the basics, avoiding products with parabens and other toxic chemicals. I noticed better results on my skin."

Kate started working with Juice Beauty Founder Karen Behnke and the result is the Kate Hudson X Juice Beauty line with her first products including the Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask and the Hydrating Radiance Concentrate.

She added of her love of face serums: "I change up my serums all the time, depending on what my body needs. In the summer, it’s usually all about hydration and age defying."

In the interview, Kate also shared her top beauty tips insisting the secret to looking good is "Eat healthy, hydrate often."

She added: "It’s always about connecting with yourself, feeling good and strong."

Kate explained she also makes sure she uses a good SPF in the summer months, while she also enjoys infrared sauna sessions, cold plunging and dry body brushing.

The actress said her favourite facial sunscreen is Juice Beauty’s SPF 30 Tinted Mineral Moisturizer-BB, explaining: "I don’t burn under the sun but I’m vigilant about sun protection."

She also gave a nod to other products she loves including Egyptian Magic Multipurpose Cream,