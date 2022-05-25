Tom Payne is "pretty sure" he won't send his son to school in the US over safety fears.

The 'Prodigal Son' actor and his wife, Swedish singer Jennifer Akerman, welcomed baby Harrison into the world in January and the British star has suggested they will return to one of their home countries when the time comes for the youngster to start school because he is worried about security following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday (24.05.22).

He tweeted: "Yeah. I’m pretty sure my son won’t be attending school in the US. IT IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE THAT THE MAIN REASON FOR THIS IS THAT HE MIGHT BE SHOT.(sic)"

When some followers criticised Tom for highlighting his "privilege" in being able to consider other options, he replied: "It’s not really privilege that my wife and I don’t come from the US is it? It’s also not really about money. A good education and healthcare are both free and easy to access in Sweden."

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman - who was later shot dead - in the shocking incident in Texas and LeBron James was another star questioning the safety of schools in the US.

The basketball star tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!!

"These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!

"There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! . Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. (sic)"

Country singer Maren Morris was stunned by the tragedy, which she fears is becoming far too commonplace in the US.

She tweeted: "18 elementary children… a small classroom size.

"Imagine you walk down a hall an entire class… GONE.

"I’ve already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim’s families haven’t and never will.

"At this rate, this kind of violence only happens HERE.(sic)"