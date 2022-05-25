Tom Cruise bought Glen Powell stunt driving lessons to celebrate him getting his pilot's license.

The 59-year-old actor learned to fly planes in 1994 and helped his 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-star earn his own qualification, then surprised his pal with a new challenge once he was officially allowed to take to the skies.

Glen told E's 'Daily Pop': "So I get my pilot's license, I get to sign the whole thing and they're like, ‘You're a private pilot'—Tom had a thing waiting for me.

"It was a note that said, 'Welcome to the skies,' and it was a certificate for stunt driving lessons."

Jennifer Connelly also appears in the movie and Tom helped her to overcome her fear of flying.

She said: "He's so cool. I didn't wanna let him down and let on that I'd had this fear of flying.

"So when he mentioned it, I was like, ‘Yeah, cool, yeah. I haven't done it before, but sure, yeah. Let's go. Bring it!' And I did pretty good. I think I did pretty well."

Meanwhile, Miles Teller knows he can always call on the 'Mission: Impossible' star when he needs some advice - but he has to phone him when he has plenty of time to spare because Tom "loves making movies so much", their industry chats can last for hours.

He said: "When we first started getting going and as we developed a personal relationship outside of this filming, Tom told me, he said, 'Miles, call me if you need anything,' and he meant it.

"And there's been many times just in my life or career that I've called Tom for advice, and he answers every time...

"It's like an hour and a half, two hours, I'm like, 'Tom, I love you man. I gotta go.'"