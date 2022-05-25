Oprah Winfrey fought back tears when she visited 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' during its final week of filming as it brought back memories of when her own series ended.

The TV talk show mogul was a guest on Ellen's show on Tuesday (24.05.22) in what will be one of the final installments of the long-running TV series which comes to an end on Thursday May 26 after 19 years on air.

'The Oprah Winfrey Show' ended in 2011 after 25 years, and the telly titan told Ellen she really felt for all the crew, saying: "I got a little emotional backstage (just now) because I saw your entire staff is back there. And I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like with only a couple of days left,' and just was really applauding your team for making this show what it's been for 19 years.

"Obviously, you're the face out front, but it's everybody back there that actually makes it work. I was just really tearing up saying, 'Guys, what a great job you've done'."

Oprah started to tear up again as she spoke to Ellen, admitting memories of her own final days on air had come flooding back.

She said: "I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who have become your family. This has been your home. I was talking to Ron, the audio guy who mic-ed me today who's been with you for 19 years.

"And Ron said he was talking to his wife last night and saying, 'You know, I just wanted the kids to finish high school.' And now, his kids are finishing college.

"That's what happens with a show like this where families come together and relationships are built. It becomes home for, you know, hundreds of people who are all supporting you and helping you be as great as you are."

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' comes to an end on Thursday (26.05.22) and guests for the final episode are said to include Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink.