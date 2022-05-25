Khloe Kardashian has "begged" for a change in America's gun laws following the mass shooting in Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade on Tuesday (24.05.22), and the 'Kardashians' star has implored people in power to "do something" to protect young lives.

She said: “I can not comprehend today’s tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening. My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead.. please law makers, government officials, leads of our country, do something to protect our children.”

Her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was also left "devastated" by the tragedy.

She wrote on Instagram: "Another school shooting. Devastating. Breaks my heart for these families.”

Singer Becky G has also called for changes to be made.

She tweeted: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end.

"Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change."

'Star Trek' actor George Takei highlighted ways in which people can attempt to force change.

He tweeted: "14 children and 1 teacher. There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken.

"If we want things to change, we must demand it from our leaders.

"We all can do something, you know. We can donate to Democratic candidates who will prioritize gun control, and we can campaign and vote for them this November.

"Do it for the kids and their future. If you sit this out, they’ll continue to die senselessly.(sic)"

Mindy Kaling expressed her frustration that such tragedies are always followed by calls for change, when nothing actually does.

She tweeted: "It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes - the literal only thing - is that it happens sooner and sooner."