Hilary Duff worried about flashing the neighbours when she posed nude for Women's Health.

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress found the idea of taking all her clothes off for the May/June issue of the publication "pretty scary" but there was one overriding thought she kept going back to throughout the photoshoot.

She said: "I just am not the person that cruises around my house naked. So I was like, 'I take everything off?'

"We were in a house in Laurel Canyon that was just exposed to a bunch of other houses. So I was like, 'I hope there's not kids looking out the window right now, and they're like, Naked lady!'"

Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma - the father of her daughters Banks, three, and 13-month-old Mae - loved the shoot so much, he used one of the photos as his Instagram profile picture for a few days.

She laughed: "He was hyping me up for sure."

Despite her initial unease, the 34-year-old star - who also has 10-year-old Luca from her marriage to Mike Comrie - was happy to pose nude because she wanted to celebrate her body.

She told E! News: "I'm really proud of my body and I'm proud that it's produced three kids. So I was just like, 'Let's do something that makes you a little uncomfortable, Hilary, and see where we land.'"

During her interview with Women's Health, Hilary reflected on when she found herself at peace with her body.

She pondered: "Perhaps after having Banks. I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things — of being settled and realising that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”