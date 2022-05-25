Susan Kelechi Watson needed a month off after 'This Is Us' wrapped.

The 40-year-old actress usually jumped straight into her next project once she completes a job but after six seasons playing Beth Pearson on the NBC drama series, she needed to take some time "to do nothing".

She told E!'s 'Daily Pop': "I was on the phone, I said, ‘Um, can I get a month? Can I get a month to do nothing?'

"There was something about this that I feel like for all of us, it just feels like a moment that is the culmination of something that we can feel comfortable to say, ‘All right, let's sit for a second, take a breath, and go onto the next thing.

"Mind you, a lot of us are of us are jumping into something right after this, a lot of us are doing that. But it's important for me to take a second and appreciate what just happened."

Ahead of the final episode airing on Tuesday (24.05.22), Susan had taken some time to emotionally prepare herself, admitting she had been "going through it since late January."

She added: "I saw it coming from a way off, so I just started preparing myself since episode 10 of this season. So, now I feel like I'm finally okay, and we'll see how I feel tonight. We'll see. Who knows?"

The actress admitted it was particularly tough having to say goodbye to her "partner-in-crime", Sterling K. Brown, who played her husband, Randall Pearson.

She said: "We definitely made more of a goodbye the moment that Sterling and I had our final scene together.

"I can't tell you what it has meant to do this show with him, opposite him. He's been just incredible. Nothing that I did or tried to do on this show would have been anything if I wasn't doing it opposite him. So that was definitely something I made a moment of."

Susan had to work hard to keep her emotions in check during her last scene with Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, which saw Beth saying goodbye to her dying mother-in-law.

She said: "My director walked in and he's like, ‘Alright. This is gonna be the first goodbye of the episode. I'mma need you to try to pull it together, ‘cause if we lose you in the first five minutes, it's wrap city for the rest of the episode.'

"So, I definitely had to pull it back, but it was all there, it was all there right at the surface."