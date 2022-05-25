Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck “sooner rather than later”, say a source

The ‘Marry Me’ star and the ‘Argo’ star are still unsure when they will tie the knot but she would be “down” with getting hitched “as early as this summer” after they shared their intention to get married last month after getting back together in 20221 following the pair calling off their first engagement in 2004.

A insider told US Weekly that the 52-year-old entertainer - who has 14-year-old fraternal twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, 53 - “wants the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later.”

The source added: “Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise. The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this forward as early as this summer, she’d be totally down with that.”

Jennifer and Ben, 49 - who has 16-year-old daughter Violet, 13-year-old daughter Seraphina and 10-year-old son Samuel with his ex Jennifer Garner, 49 - are “both committed” to their successful union.

The insider told the magazine: “She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object! They’re both committed to making this work and taking all the steps necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes the last time around.”

Ben - who first got together with the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ hitmaker in 2002 when she was still married to dancer Cris Judd, now 52 - admitted to still having “big respect” for Jennifer before they got back together as he mused he “she should have been nominated” for the 2019 movie ‘Hustlers”.

At the time, he said: “She should have been nominated. She’s the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f****** baller.”