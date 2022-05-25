Drew Barrymore feels “relief” after getting nominated for six Daytime Emmys.

The 47-year-old actress says the award nods -which include Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show has left her “relieved” because it mean she gets to keep hosting her talk show, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

While appearing on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Tuesday (24.05.22) Drew told host Seth Meyers: "I feel like relief is a huge definition of joy right now, too. Like, I'm so relieved that it's working, that we get to stay."

The ‘Never Been Kissed’ star admitted to being “way too attached” to her new role.

Drew said: “I’m way too attached to it. All of my worth and happiness is in this show… I’m like, way too invested. And, you know, season to season you don’t know and you’re just kind of going to that finish line… like, you see the precipice and you get more and more increasingly depressed at the idea of it not coming back.”

At the launch of the show’s sophomore series, Drew - who has nine-year-old daughter Olive and eight-year-old daughter Frankie with her ex Will Kopelman - shared about the importance of creating “playfulness” on the show.

She said: "I came from the era of television where there was a lot of playfulness. There have been so many talk show hosts that have carried that torch continually. That was always the art of how to bring that to daytime. This season is a really great opportunity for us to keep going with that ... I also think that this is a time where we can get back to some of that sweetness that television had. There was a gentleness and hopefulness that I think we need back."

The ‘Ever After’ star also urged the need to “find the balance” between showcasing big stars - such as Jennifer Aniston - and the “people you have never heard of”.

Drew said: "The thing about a show like this for me is to find the balance of the art of conversation with the people you know and love, to meet the people you have never heard of and now cannot get out of your mind and are inspired by. The food, the design and the news... but also, how do we engage and do a little variety?"