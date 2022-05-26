Gaten Matarazzo is “stoked” to be cast in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star revealed that he will “start” treading the boards as Jared Kleinman - nearest thing the titular character has to a friend at the beginning of the show - in July while appearing via video link on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Wednesday (25.05.22).

The 19-year-old actor told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: “On July 19, I’m going to start my run on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway. I’m stoked.”

Gaten - who is no stranger to the Great White Way after starring in ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’, ‘Godspell’ and ‘Les Miserables’ - admitted that he has struggled to keep the top secret news to himself as he has been desperate to “tell everyone” about the gig.

He said: “I got the news a little while ago, which is so mean, because I would want to tell everyone in my entire life and I haven’t been able to, until now. Now I can.”

Recently, Gaten gave insight into the “massive” new season of the sci-fi Netflix show - which is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana with the backdrop of the 80s - that also features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown.

Of the fourth and final season - which comes three years after the third one and is five hours longer - he said: “This is by far, the biggest [season] we’ve had,” sharing how shocked he was by “how massive it is”.