Marcus Rashford has got engaged.

The Manchester United footballer popped the question to his significant other Lucia Loi while they were on a romantic trip to Hollywood.

Marcus confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a picture of him and Lucia - who met at school when they were 15 years old - sharing smooch while standing in front of a heart made of flowers.

He wrote in the caption: "24.05.22 [white heart emoji] @lucialoi"

Lucia shared the same picture and caption on her page.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They’re over the moon. Marcus has been planning this for a while and wanted to make it special.

"They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed. It was extremely romantic.

"They celebrated afterwards with a group of close friends - including his Manchester United teammate Jesse Lingard."

According to the publication, England forward Marcus, 24, and Lucia, 24, dined at seafood restaurant Catch LA in Los Angeles before he popped the question back at their villa.

A source added: "All involved are thrilled at the recent news of the engagement.

"Lucia has been a big part of Marcus' life since school, offering stability, a sense of belonging, a relatability, and assurance, that can be rare to find in this world.

"This is a very special, welcomed, moment for them both and everyone wished them nothing but the best."

As well as making back page headlines for his football abilities, Rashford has also been on the front pages for his campaign to end child food poverty in the UK, and he received an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for 2020.