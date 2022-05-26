Apple Music is now available on Waze.

The Google-owned navigation app now supports the streaming service, some five years after Spotify was added.

This means it's now possible to play, pause and skip music from your iPhone’s Apple Music library while using the navigation app.

Apple Music is now available more widely across all platforms.

For instance, PlayStation 5 gamers were able to stream songs from the app from October.

The console had only supported Spotify for music streaming while gaming since its release.

A blog post read at the time: "Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music."