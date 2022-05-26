Kourtney Kardashian was told to drink Travis Barker's semen "four times a week" to help with fertility.

The 43-year-old reality star - who officially tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer earlier this month - opened up about her thyroid levels and revealed she was struggling with pain in her shoulder.

Recalling the doctor's appointment on an episode of 'The Kardashians', she told Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer: "I can't remember what he said, if [my thyroid] was low or high.

"But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis'] come, like, four times a week."

Martha laughed at the surprising suggestion, while Travis quipped: "I love this doctor."

However, it seems like the loved up couple instead went with Martha's cleanse, which meant they had to abstain from caffeine, exercise and sex.

Speaking to the camera, Kourtney added: "Our last egg retrieval was not successful.

"So, our new thing that we're going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It's like 3,000 years old."

She explained that the idea behind the cleanse is to "get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs".

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis visited Martha's spa for a full week of care, including oil treatments, steams and massages.

She revealed: "I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me.

"I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page."

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot on May 22 in their third wedding ceremony as they exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in Portofino, Italy.

They had already exchanged vows in a "practice" ceremony in March, before making their union official in a Santa Barbara courthouse earlier this month.