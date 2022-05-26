Apple has unveiled new Pride bands and a watch face for the Apple Watch to mark Pride Month.

The tech giant is releasing a Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop for June's Pride Month.

The former has the word "pride" woven into it and has all the colours of the pride flags; light blue, pink, and white in honour of transgender and non-binary people, and brown and black to represent the Black and Latinx communities.

The latter symbolises "the full spectrum of the rainbow" along with a Nike Bounce face.

The bands are priced at $49/£49 and go on sale at Apple Stores on May 26, and The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop will also be available via Nike.com shortly.

Lastly, the Pride watch face is available now for Apple Watch Series 4 models or later.

As per Apple, it "combines colours to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement."