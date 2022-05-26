Missing persons posters have been enhanced to feature 3D images and smiling faces.

Machine learning, AI technology and peer-reviewed behavioural science was used to make the posters standout more.

As well as adding movement, the word "MISSING" has been replaced with "HELP FIND" as it's considered a more direct call to action, and there is also a QR code to help spread the word via social media.

What's more, Background maps of where the person was last seen are included.

Missing People, the UK's leading missing persons charity, had the new posters and billboards spread across London on May 25 to mark Missing Children's Day.

The billboards feature three live missing persons cases in the UK.

Among the missing persons included is Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on February 15, 2019.

Police data shows that 70,000 children and young people go missing every year.

Claire Croucher, mother of Leah Croucher, commented: "Our daughter Leah was nineteen when she went missing. One of the many challenges as a parent of a missing person is trying to communicate who you've lost. We feel that if the public were to understand who our daughter is, they are more likely to remember seeing or meeting her. Seeing Leah's face move and smile on these amazing new posters is wonderful and gives us renewed hope that Leah – and other missing people like her – will be reunited their families."

Jo Youle, Chief Executive of Missing People, added: "70,000 children and young people are reported missing every year in the UK, and many more go unreported. Missing People is there for anyone affected, every day of the year. When it is appropriate to publicise someone's disappearance, our appeals are a hugely important way to reach the public, to help find children. By embracing innovation, we hope the new appeals will have an even greater impact and lead to those featured being found safely.

"We are proud to bring the public, the media and business together to make a unique difference to people affected in communities across the UK."